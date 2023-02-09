Watch Live
Money » Finance

Nine year low: SBP’s forex reserves fall below $3b

Reserves only sufficient to cover days worth of imports
Wakil ur Rehman Feb 09, 2023
In an alarming sign for the national economy, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to a nine-year-low.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday evening, the country’s foreign exchange reserves for the wee ending February 03, 2023, fell to $8.540 billion.

The central bank said that the reserves fell by $170 million over the past week due to external debt payments.

This was the lowest level for national reserves since March 2014 when reserves fell to $7.638 billion.

The biggest impact of debt repayments, however, came on the reserves held with the central bank which shrunk below the $3 billion level, falling to $2.917 billion.

This was the lowest level for reserves held with the central bank for nine years. For the week ending February 7, 2014, SBP’s reserves had shrunk to $2.841 billion. Total reserves held by the country for that week was $7.59 billion with around $4.478 billion held by commercial banks.

The SBP data showed that for the week ending February 03, 2023, reserves held by commercial banks shrunk fractionally by $32.6 million to $5.623 billion.

Experts said that these reserves were only sufficient to cover 0.58% of a month’s imports, or for around 17 days.

