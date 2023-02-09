CTD Mardan kills 2 terrorists in Nowshera

The Mardan region Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have gunned down two terrorists during an operation in Nowshera.

According to the police spokesman, the CTD Mardan region killed two terrorists while acting on a tip-off in Misri Banda in the Risalpur police station limits.

Two pistols, a hand grenade and a motorcycle were seized from the terrorists. They were wanted by the police in several serious cases.

According to the spokesperson, two to three other terrorists escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.

Raids were being conducted to arrest them.