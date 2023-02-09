Sindh education dept body suggests promotion of students ‘without exams’

The Steering Committee of the Sindh Education Department on Thursday decided to promote students of classes 1 to 3 in private educational institutions across the province without exams.

A meeting of the steering committee was held in Karachi on Thursday.

The committee has issued instructions to private educational institutions in this regard.

According to the committee, the academic year in private educational institutions will begin from August 1. Students of classes 1 to 3 will be promoted without appearing for any examination.

However, exams for students of classes 4 to 8 will be conducted after Eidul Fitr.

The additional director of the Directorate of Private Schools has issued a notification in this regard.

All Sindh Private Schools Association reaction

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association Chairman Hayder Ali said Sindh Directorate of Private Institutions circular was not in accordance with the recommendations of the Steering Committee.

He said promotion of class one to three without any formal examination only occur in public schools, not in private schools.