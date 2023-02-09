Solution to all problems possible through people’s verdict: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has observed that the solution to all the problems in the country is possible only through decision made by the people.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJP Bandial was hearing PTI chief Imran Khan’s petition against the NAB law amendments.

Government lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan said in his arguments that the court should be careful about clause 3 of Article 184. The court has the power to use this clause in public matters. If the court declares legislation null and void on any request, then standards will fall.

The CJP remarked that the facts of the present case are different. The petitioner, Imran Khan, is not an ordinary citizen – the head of the country’s largest political party has challenged the NAB amendments.

Justice Bandial remarked that there is severe political tension and crisis in the country. The PTI first quit parliament, then it decided to return.

During the hearing, the chief justice also mentioned the general elections, saying that the solution to all the problems in the country is possible only through the people’s mandate.

Any legislation passed by the current parliament is also controversial, as the House has been kept incomplete, he maintained.

At one point, the CJP remarked that the court did not want to interfere in legislative procedure. The court did not take any suo motu notice, but received a request against the NAB amendments.

Justice Bandial remarked that in this case, the issue is not whether Imran Khan is right or wrong. He is not in the assembly anymore, and legislations like the NAB law are becoming controversial.

Referring to former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo, the CJP remarked that Article 58-2B was a terrible law. There was only one prime minister in history who was considered very honest; his government was toppled through Article 58-2B.