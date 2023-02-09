Akhtar Hayat Gandapur appointed new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP

The federal government on Thursday removed Moazzam Jah Ansari as the inspector general of police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and replaced him with Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, a Grade 21 officer.

Mr Hayat has previously served in the Federal Investigation Agency.

Mr Ansari has been replaced just weeks after the KP capital of Peshawar faced one of its worst terrorist attacks, that killed around 87 people in the Police Lines.

According to the notification, the former IGP has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

“With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr. Akhtar Hayat, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal investigation Agency (FIA), under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPG), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads the notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Earlier, Mr Ansari had warned that a threat of terrorism could not be ruled out during the upcoming elections in the province.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had also expressed concerns over the state of security in KP ahead of the elections in the province.

The polls are due within 90 days of the provincial assembly’s dissolution.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has stressed that his party wants elections within 90 days, as per the Constitution, and any delay would not be tolerated.