PML-N, PTI, PPP leaders among 2,400 beneficiaries of NAB law changes, SC told

As a result of amendments to the NAB law over the past three years, 2,400 suspects benefited from the changes, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, reveal official documents submitted before the Supreme Court.

These suspects were facing allegations of corruption worth Rs650 billion and abuse of power. The changes were introduced, either by the previous PTI government or the incumbent PDM regime, over the last three years.

The data submitted before the court by NAB reveals that cases of 1,650 suspects were closed under the amendments, while 750 cases were returned to the bureau by accountability courts.

Moreover, 69 percent of government employees also benefited from the amendments, and their cases were either closed or returned to NAB.

Additionally, cases of 11 percent politicians were either dropped or returned.

Cases of 750 key accused were either transferred or abated. Around 120 people, accused under the previous law, were acquitted in the past three years.

As per the documents, around 1,850 accused benefited from the NAB law changes framed during the current government, while 550 were beneficiaries of the amendments introduced by the PTI regime.

During the PTI rule, around 270 accused were acquitted, while 230 got their cases transferred from the accountability courts.

Politicians, businessmen, ex-army officials among beneficiaries

The key PPP leaders who benefited from the amendments were Mr Zardari, Yousaf Baloch, Rubina Khalid, Saleem Mandviwala, Sher Azam Wazir, Farzana Raja, Haji Saifullah Bangash, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Lal Muhammad Khan.

Their cases were either closed, transferred or abated.

PTI beneficiaries included Abdul Qadir, Shaukat Tarin, Sibtain Khan, Liaqat Jatoi, Ghulam Haider Thind, Javed Hussain, Haji Gul Bar Khan, members of the GB Legislative Assembly.

The reference against former PM Shaukat Aziz was also returned.

The military was also among the beneficiaries of the NAB law changes. Seven retired generals, including Lt. Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and Saeed-uz-Zaman, got their cases transferred back to NAB.

Several businessmen, including Malik Riaz, also had his case closed.

Besides PM Sharif and Nawaz, PML-N leaders Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Engineer Qamarul Islam, Mian Nauman and many others got their transferred their cases from accountability courts, as per the documents.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has on many occasions alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition only came to power to get rid of its corruption cases.