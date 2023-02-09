Chahat Fateh Ali Khan sings unofficial song for PSL 8

Everyone was waiting for Pakistan Super League (PSL8) official anthem but against the expectation of all, self proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released his own version of PSL 8 song on Thursday.

The song went viral on all social media platforms whereas many people made memes and trolled him for his effort.

Some people sarcastically called it the best song in the history of PSL whereas some said they became fans of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan after hearing it.

An Indian journalist joked that if Chahat Fateh Ali Khan performed at the opening ceremony of PSL, the entry fee would be zero but the exit fee would be Rs. 10,000.

There were some other memes as well