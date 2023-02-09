Talks between Pakistan, IMF end sans any deal announcement

The 10-day-long negotiations between Pakistan and a visiting IMF delegation have ended, and the two sides failed to reach a staff-level agreement.

According to the Finance Ministry, the two sides agreed on taking actions and advance measures.

The finance secretary said some points are left to be discussed between Pakistan and the IMF. A decision on those points will be made from Washington.

Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqub Shaikh said the IMF mission has sought more time for the staff-level agreement.

However, the Fund officials shared the Memorandum of Economic and Physical Policies document with the Pakistan side.

The IMF mission verified its concerns on foreign financing by meeting ambassadors of different countries.

The staff-level agreement will be signed after approval from Washington, said the Finance Ministry sources. The mission said it awaits approval on any declaration from Washington.

The IMF review team visiting Islamabad will issue a statement on the talks.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s press conference that was announced earlier, has now been postponed.

The sources said the IMF delegation is returning in the morning.

Earlier, the prime minister had given a go-ahead to settle all matters with the Fund.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the IMF delegation via a video link on Thursday night, and discussed the loan program.

The PM tasked the finance minister with settling all the issues, the sources said.

After his own meeting with the visiting delegation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had left the Finance Ministry for consultations with PM Sharif.

The minister was to brief the PM on the progress made in talks with the IMF, and inform him of the Fund’s concerns.

An exchange of documents with the IMF is likely after the meeting with the PM. The sources said the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies is likely to be subject to strict conditions.

It is worth noting that a possible agreement will lead to Pakistan receiving the next installment of $1.1 billion, which will be approved by the IMF Executive Board.

Under the IMF conditions for the release of the tranche, Pakistan has to increase taxes on electricity, gas, petroleum prices. It has to reduce its circular debt, make reforms in the energy sector.

Pakistan also has to manage funds of up to $5 billion from friendly countries.

A ‘confident’ Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had earlier on Thursday said he will announce a ‘good news’ today regarding the talks with the IMF mission in Islamabad.

Talking to the media at the Finance Ministry, he claimed negotiations with the global lender were on the right track, and that there were no differences with the Fund.

He said Pakistan has till midnight to finalize the talks.

Pakistan will fulfil the promises it has made to the IMF. Even if the previous government gave false assurances, they will also be fulfilled.

Rejecting the impression that the talks may tumble, Dar said negotiations with the international leader have always been like this.

He said matters with the IMF will be settled today.

Implementation of targets

The final round of negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF is underway in Islamabad.

The government’s economic team, headed by Finance Minister Dar, is holding final talks with the IMF.

The minister will assure the IMF on behalf of the prime minister of implementation on all targets, after which talks will be held on the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.

Sources say that the IMF has set very strict conditions for reduction in budget deficit, external financing and forming a budget framework.

After successful negotiations with the IMF, GST will be implemented on petroleum products, while electricity and gas prices will skyrocket.

Completion of the IMF mission’s review would lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion.

‘Successful’ talks will also unlock financial inflows from friendly countries and other multilateral lenders that Pakistan needs to save itself from a possible ‘default’.

However, the PDM-led federal government has repeatedly rejected the impression created by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that the country may face default soon.