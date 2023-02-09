Hopes of IMF deal sees index climb above 42,000 points

Optimism surrounding Pakistan securing a deal to resume the extended fund facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saw traders and investors push the stock index up by 743.27 points.

Investors in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday saw bullish trading, with the index improving by 1.78% over the previous close.

The index opened at 41,723.32 points on the back of a week of positivity that has seen the index recover some of its lost glory.

But on Thursday, it gained a cumulative 743.27 points as it shot past the 42,000 point psychological barrier and return to a level where it has not traded since early December 2022.

On December 2, 2022, the index closed at 42,150.10 points. It was a day when Pakistan was on the brink of paying off a $1 billion Sukuk bond all the while waiting for the IMF to start the ninth review – something which did not begin until early February 2023.

On Thursday, as the government hinted that Pakistan was close to clearing the ninth review and resuming the loan, optimism took over the market. The clearance of some 2,400 containers stuck at the ports added to optimism.

However, with talk of shortage of fuel despite assurances from the government, saw shares of oil and gas companies see the most activity.

The day say 205 million shares trade hands worth around Rs11.95 billion.

The most active stocks were WorldCall Telecom Limited ((WTL) which saw a 2.29% change in its share price value, rising by three paisas to Rs1.34 with some 35.16 million shares traded.

It was followed by Hascol Petroleum Limited (Hascol) which saw its share value rise by 5.06%, rising by 30 paisas to Rs6.23 with some 25.253 million shares traded.

The Oil and Gas Development Company (ODGC) saw some 18.218 million shares traded with its share price rising by 6.18% or Rs6.17 to Rs105.95.

The top advancers were Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited (TSMF) which saw its share price rise by 21.25% or 85 paisas to Rs4.85.

It was followed by The Universal Insurance Company Limited (UVIC) which saw its share price rise by 20.54% or 68 paisas to Rs3.99.

Waves Home Appliances Limited (WHALE) saw its share prices appreciate by 13.64% or around 84 paisas to Rs7 with some 2.356 million shares traded.