Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes to lift PSL trophy once again

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Thursday that he hoped to lift Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy once again, like he did in 2019.

The skipper of Quetta Gladiators said he was lucky to have the combination of Naseem Shah and Muhammad Hasnain, who improved a lot in the last few years and could do well together.

Sarfaraz Ahmed said that they were training and practicing a lot these days to improve their stamina.

He added that they were working on the skills and also the physical training.

The former captain called the response of Quetta crowd to the exhibition match fantastic and also praised the management and security agencies.

He hoped that main round matches of PSL would be played in Quetta in future.

Sarfaraz appreciated Iftikhar Ahmed for his outstanding form at the moment and said he hit Wahab Riaz for six sixes, who is highest wicket taker of PSL.

He also asked cricket fans to respect Iftikhar Ahmed and said the talented batter should not be called “Chacha” even for fun.

Sarfaraz also condemned people who were creating rivalry between PSL players and the team on social media as all players were from Pakistan.

He also talked about the previous season, in which Quetta Gladiators could not do well due to Muhammad Nawaz’s injury, whereas ace fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain’s bowling action got reported.