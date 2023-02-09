ISPR shoots down ‘baseless speculations’ about COAS visiting US

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday refuted rumours of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visiting the United States.

In a tweet, the head of the military’s media wing called the speculation on social media that the army chief is visiting the US as “baseless”.

The ISPR director general tweeted, “It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.”

The army’s media wing said the conference is a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

“Senior Pakistan military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016,” the tweet added.

COAS General Asim Munir is in the UK on a five-day official visit on the invitation of Britain’s Ministry of Defence to discuss security-related strategic issues.

This is Gen Munir’s first visit to UK since assuming the command of the army.

On November 29 last year, General Munir took charge of the army after his predecessor Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton to him in a change of command ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.