The Express Tribune days

**The time in London was productive and enjoyable. Ziauddin broke some exclusives such as the deal between Musharraf and Benazir Bhutto, and he reported prolifically. But he was also aware that once he would return to Pakistan, he would be neglected.

“And when I came back that is exactly what happened,” he says. “I went to see [Dawn Editor] Abbas Nasir, who said that he did not know where to place me.”**

By some coincidence, that very same day Ziauddin received a call from Bilal Lakhani, the young publisher-to-be of The Express Tribune newspaper. This was Ziauddin’s first interaction with the Express group and he was unsure how to proceed.

At a lunch with Bilal and his father Sultan Lakhani, Ziauddin made it clear that he was not interested in being Editor. “I advised them to go for a younger person, someone with more energy. It was a big exercise they were entering.”

Ziauddin wanted to be a consultant but they insisted he become Executive Editor and he agreed, taking up the position in 2009.

Despite all the ups and downs, he has no regrets from his time at the paper. “Most enjoyable was working with Bilal Lakhani, who gave us—me and the Editor—enough space to do the kind of stories that the paper carried. We would write on social issues and religious issues and he gave us a lot of freedom.”

Ziauddin’s exit from The Express Tribune came in 2014 after the Express Media group fought with the Jang Group after the Hamid Mir affair. There was a story on the Tribune front page in which a leading Geo TV anchor was accused of blasphemy.

Ziauddin would not have any of it. “I had the best of rapport with the management, including owner Sultan Lakhani. I had advised them not to enter into a confrontation with the Jang Group and told them that Jang has great depth and would not be unseated easily.”

But the actions of the group disappointed Ziauddin. He quietly wrote his resignation and sent it across. To ensure there would be no confusion, he posted a tweet as well on July 1, 2014. And that was his clean exit.

