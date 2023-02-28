What Zardari did next

Asif Ali Zardari had a number of surprises in store for Ziauddin. First, contrary to Ziauddin’s apprehensions that Musharraf would buy off Zardari, it was actually Zardari who got rid of Musharraf by threatening him with impeachment. Before that the new PPP head entered into a coalition with the unlikely PML-N.

The cabinet of prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, which included about four PML-N nominees, was sworn in by President Musharraf. Next, Zardari had President Musharraf agree to appoint Husain Haqqani as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

This was indeed a surprise because after he had written the book Pakistan: Between Mosque and Military, he was persona non grata.

Next, Zardari had himself elected President of his country in September 2008—a totally unthinkable proposition as far as Ziauddin was concerned. He warned the Pakistan High Commissioner in the UK, Wajid Shamsul Hasan, against the move when he heard that Zardari was planning to contest for the august office.

Ziauddin thought Zardari as president would cause immense damage to both the image of Pakistan and its foundations, and even to his party.

Instead, he saw that as soon as he was elected to the office, Zardari handed all his (almost dictatorial) presidential powers over to Parliament and initiated a move to restore the 1973 Constitution in its original form.

This was accomplished in the shape of the 18th Amendment by a bipartisan parliamentary committee working under Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani.

Zardari could accomplish all this by keeping the PCO Chief Justice, Abdul Hamid Dogar, in office until his retirement on March 21, 2009. As expected, Chief Justice Chaudhary Iftikhar resumed office the same day amid highly dramatic developments.

The PML-N led by Nawaz Sharif hit the streets to march on Islamabad. COAS Pervez Ashfaque Kayani intervened to save the day by talking to PM Gilani. Gilani announced the appointment of CJ Chaudhary Iftikhar at almost midnight, creating the impression that they would have taken over had he not complied with the army chief’s orders.

It was only on Dogar’s retirement and with CJ Iftikhar Chaudhary back in office that Zardari’s troubles started. First, the Chief Justice declared illegal the National Reconciliation Ordinance signed between Benazir and Musharraf.

The delay in reinstating CJ Iftikhar had cost Zardari and his coalition government with the PML-N whom he had replaced with The Muslim League.

