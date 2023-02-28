Zardari takes over

A group of journalists including Shaheen Sehbai, Amir Mateen, Nusrat Javeed, Masood Haider and Ziauddin went to Larkana (in 2008) to meet Zardari and the family to express condolences and offer Fateha at BB’s last resting place.

By the time Ziauddin met Zardari, he had already taken over the party according to the directives in a hand-written letter purported to be Benazir’s which also named Bilawal as the next chairperson. In Zardari’s presence, Ziauddin openly voiced his serious reservations.

“Musharraf will buy off the party from you,” he said. “And you are not doing the young Bilawal any favors by appointing an 18-year old who has yet to complete his education as chairman of a national party.

In fact, I think you will be putting the life of a man-child under minute scrutiny of both friends and enemies of the Bhuttos.“

“Okay, let Musharraf try what you say he would do,” replied Zardari. “And by the way, it was Bilawal himself who chose a political career, no pressure from me or anybody else.”

The group spent the night at Nahid and Safdar Abbasi’s house before returning to Karachi the next morning. They found Nahid shattered. She would not stop weeping at all the meetings.

She told them what had happened.

“We had just received a call about an attack on Nawaz Sharif’s entourage near the airport (the old one) and BB wanted me to call NS. As I began typing the number, she suddenly stood up, without warning and began waving at the crowd from the open hatch and just as suddenly fell.

And within seconds, the vehicle went into almost a somersault from the impact of explosives. I found almost a part of her brain on my hands. I shouted for the driver to make a break for the nearest hospital.“

Nahid went on to tell the group: As we were leaving in the morning, Dr Abbasi informed us that Zardari had convinced NS not to go along with his APDM colleagues and boycott the elections, because in that case, the PML-N would find it very difficult to come back into mainstream politics.

So, contrary to the resolution passed by the APDM members not to contest elections under President Musharraf, both the PML-N and the JUI declared that they would participate in the forthcoming elections scheduled on February 18, 2008.

But the PTI and JI, the other members of the APDM alliance, boycotted the elections as per the APDM resolution.

