The last question for BB

Before Benazir left the UK to return home via the UAE in August 2007, she held what was billed as her farewell presser in London. It was a crowded event at Rehman Malik’s house, spilling over with journalists from the world media.

Benazir was being bombarded with all sorts of questions, mostly by the foreign media.

“In the midst of all the shoutings to get her ear, I shouted my own question which was actually a critique of her decision to cut a deal with a dictator,” says Ziauddin.

BB recognized his voice and called him an esteemed Pakistani journalist before responding to his question with what could only be described as a long drawn out explanation of why she was doing what she was doing.

There was no bitterness in her response, only an appreciative understanding of Ziauddin’s motive in being critical of her deal.

“That was my last encounter with her. I tried to accompany her return home on 18th October 2007 as Dawn’s editor had agreed and sanctioned the expenses. But somehow, Farhatullah Babar, who was assigned the task of finalizing the list of journalists, completely walled me off.

However, I went to Pakistan on my own to witness the subsequent events. But the very next day after my arrival in Islamabad she was assassinated as she was leaving a huge public meeting in Rawalpindi.“

