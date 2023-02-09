Indian actor Prakash Raj slams The Kashmir Files, calls it nonsensical, propaganda film

Renowned South Indian actor Prakash Raj has expressed his strong disapproval of the highly successful 2022 Indian film The Kashmir Files, calling it a nonsensical and propaganda-filled production.

Recently, speaking at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, Indian, Prakash took aim at both the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, and producer, calling them shameless.

He said that the film was created with the intention of spreading false information.

According to Prakash, the film - was written by Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios - was a false portrayal of the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s.

The 2022 hit movie film starred famous Indian actors including Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

Expressed his anger about the film, he said, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’”

Prakash went on to say, “I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around $20 billion only to make films like this.”

He further said, “You can do a propaganda film here, but you can’t fool people all the time.”