Covering politics in London

Before Ziauddin left Pakistan he was accosted once by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Mark Lyall Grant and the next time by his deputy, both trying to get him to talk to Benazir.

She should not insist on her cases being quashed as a condition for her return home, and by implication cooperate with Musharraf. “I told them both that I was not a confidante of Benazir and did not think she would take my advice,” Ziauddin says. “Actually, around that time, behind-the-scenes contacts between BB and Musharraf had started under the close guidance of both the UK and US, to which I was not privy.

But I felt many in the decision-making circles believed that I had some kind of influence over her.“ Once Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, the chief of the then ruling Muslim League asked if Ziauddin could arrange contact with Benazir to which the journalist replied that he was not the right person.

This happened at an event at a European embassy where a number of PPP parliamentarians were present. Ziauddin pointed to Raza Rabbani who was chatting with a group at some distance. “Ask him,” he said.

“It was only when I reached the UK that I heard for the first time that BB and Musharraf were meeting secretly in Dubai (2005) to work out a cooperative agreement,” says Ziauddin. “I thought BB would never do it, and filed stories on the subject as if they were being spread by anti-PPP elements.”

But soon an insider told him what was going on.

The first to approach Benazir was a UK minister (Jack Straw) at the behest of the US. Then she was put in contact with the US authorities, who then arranged her secret meetings with Musharraf.

Soon a team of negotiators led by ISI chief Pervez Kiyani was in London to sort out the details of the accord between the two. “I broke the story in Dawn when the agreement was signed and sealed. My story said: The deal is done.”

“Her condition for cooperating with Musharraf was that she be allowed to contest the PM’s slot for a third time and if that is not acceptable, then all her cases should be quashed. Since Pervez Elahi had his eyes on the PM’s slot, The Muslim League leadership had Musharraf agree to the second option.”

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif, who was also in exile in the UK, had convened an all-parties conference which was attended by members of the Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy or ARD, including the PPP (represented by Makhdoom Fahim and Sherry Rehman, as BB was in France at the time or perhaps was abstaining on purpose as she was in deep discussions with Musharraf). The JUI, JI and PTI of Imran Khan also attended.

The final resolution said that none of the participating parties would cooperate with the MQM in future. “But BB asked Sherry to insert a note of the PPP’s dissent on the issue in the resolution.”

During the conference, Chaudhary Nisar, who seemingly suffered from pathological hatred for the PPP, persuaded the PML-N to leave the ARD and join the MMA and PTI in a new alliance, APDM, which Nawaz did. The APDM passed a resolution, saying it would boycott elections called by Musharraf in uniform.

Read the previous story in the series: Moving to London

Read the next story in the series: The last question for BB

Return to main story: Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of history makers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies