Moving to London

In 2006, Ziauddin was posted as Dawn’s correspondent in the UK where he stayed till 2009.

Before his transfer to the UK, Ziauddin had some interesting interludes concerning Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, a PR man par excellence who had the best of relations with the media. He had especially cultivated Ziauddin, Nusrat Javeed, Afzal Khan and Khalid Hasan. (Aziz even offered Ziauddin a national award, which was also declined).

When Asif Zardari was released in 2004, Shaukat Aziz told Ziauddin, Nusrat and Afzal Khan that the goal was to get him into a position to take over the party as the Musharraf regime thought that would make it easier to manipulate the PPP.

Zardari had become popular among the young jiyalas because of his long drawn incarceration without showing any sign of breaking down.

Wonder of wonders, Zardari actually tried to take over the party after he was released but when he failed miserably, he went to the US for what seemed to be permanent exile. Once during his incarceration days, Ziauddin went to meet him to find out what was happening.

“We were meeting in the court premises.

With Dr Maleeha Lodhi at a diplomatic reception

When I asked the question about his plans, he said with extraordinary confidence: Ziauddin you would find me either in the corridors of power or behind bars. There is no third place for me.“

As soon as he arrived in London in November 2006, Ziauddin met Benazir at Rehman Malik’s house.

It was crowded as she had just concluded a meeting with the party’s senior members.

Ziauddin used the opportunity to brief her on what he thought was happening to the PPP in Pakistan, which was not reassuring. It was the leading party within the opposition conglomerate but the leadership was being enjoyed by the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leaders — Qazi Hussain Ahmad and Maulana Fazlur Rehman with Makhdoom Amin Fahim of the PPP being drowned out. Ziauddin concluded his brief by telling her that unless she returned home at the earliest, the PPP would soon become history.

“Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Raza Rabbani and others who heard me speak my mind disagreed with me,” said Ziauddin. “And BB, who was having a late lunch during our conversation enquired if I would report the discussion, and expressed her reservations because I had not recorded the conversation.

“I told her I had no intention of filing reports on off-the-record conversations.” Still, it was not an amicable meeting.

“Wajid Shamsul Hasan told me later that after I had left Rehman Malik tried to reassure BB, saying he would take care of me, to which BB is said to have warned him off.”

