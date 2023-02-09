PCB unveils glittery PSL 8 trophy at Shalimar Gardens in Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee head Najam Sethi unveiled the trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL8) at Lahore’s Shalimar Gardens on Thursday.

Representatives of all six teams, including Karachi Kings’ Shoaib Malik and Multan Sultan’s Shan Masood.

Najam Sethi, who launched the PSL in 2016, was delighted to unveil the trophy. He hoped PSL will grow bigger every year.

The management committee head of PCB said, “HBL PSL is very close to my heart and it has always been my commitment and endeavour for it to become bigger, better and stronger each year.”

He added: “The Supernova Trophy is a testament to the passion and perseverance of Pakistani people and serves as a source of inspiration for future generations of cricket players.”

PSL 8’s opening ceremony will be held in Multan on 13 February whereas the final will be held in Lahore on 19 March.