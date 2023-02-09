‘Black sheep’: Govt launches massive crackdown on petrol, diesel hoarders

Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the government has launched a crackdown on hoarders of petroleum products.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the country has petrol reserves of 21 days and diesel reserves of 29 days.

Sharing details of the crackdown, the minister said the teams sealed seven fuel station and collectively imposed a collective fine of Rs0.7 million on them for hoarding.

Malik said that the head of dealers’ association this morning assured his support for the government while calling out the ‘black sheep’ trying to ‘hijack’ the country.

He said that the distribution companies have been directed to immediately restore supply to the fuel stations to end artificial shortage.

The minister vowed to end this issue once and for all.