Questioning Musharraf in London

Musharraf gave a talk at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies think tank in London in 2007, which Ziauddin recalls was attended by an unusually large number of journalists from major world media.

Musharraf told the gathering how good the law and order in Pakistan was and how safe the country’s nuclear assets were (that was the question he was being asked wherever he went on his tour of European capitals before reaching London).

In the midst of this, Ziauddin asked about the case of British terrorist Rashid Rauf who had managed to escape from official custody in Pakistan just the other day.

“How can you say nuclear assets are safe when you cannot keep such a terrorist from escaping?” Ziauddin asked.

In front of 10 Downing Street (during Musharraf’s visit).

“Is this Mr Ziauddin?” Musharraf asked of Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, then the High Commissioner in the UK, who accompanied him to the talk. She nodded and then he went on to publicly question Ziauddin’s patriotism and virtually called him a traitor to his country.

He was so upset by then that when he was asked the next question, about Iran, he blurted out what was on his mind about India.

Later in the evening he went to address the Pakistani community where recalled his altercation with Ziauddin and instructed the audience ‘do-teen tikka dain’ (slug him a few) if they saw him.

With Shaukat Aziz, first finance minister and then prime minister, during Musharraf’s era.

The next day all the major newspapers pegged their stories on the Ziauddin-Musharraf spat except Dawn because:

“We are journalists,” says Ziauddin. “We do not become the story.”

The next day Musharraf went on to address a press conference at the High Commission.

“Since it was my duty as Dawn’s correspondent in the UK and [I was] paid to cover all such stories, I called Maleeha and told her I would like to cover the press conference if the High Commission did not have any problem in having me attend it.”

Ziauddin told the High Commissioner that he would not ask any questions — and he kept his word.