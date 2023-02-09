PTI’s Amir Dogar arrest: ATC abolishes terrorism provisions from FIR

Multan’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday removed the provisions of terrorism in the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ex-MNA Amir Dogar, who had been arrested for rioting inside the election commission office.

The former MNA was arrested from his residence and PML-N candidate for polls Sheikh Tariq Rasheed from Nishtar Hospital for allegedly vandalizing the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and indulging in scuffles.

Today, the apprehended PTI leader appeared before the court, where the police requested his physical remand for recovering weapons from his possession.

However, the court abolished provisions related to terrorism from the first information report (FIR).