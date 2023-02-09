Barzakh: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer web series to make international premiere

The British-Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi’s highly anticipated web series Barzakh - starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed - has been selected as the only South-Asian production to premiere at the Series Mania festival this year.

The official Instagram handle of Indian channel Zindagi shared the news along with some seen and some unseen stills from Barzakh.

The series is helmed by the critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi - who also directed the feature films Cake, and Churails (Zindagi’s first Pakistani original web series).

The series, produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, has been nominated for several awards at Series Mania festival, including Best Series, Best Director, and Best Actor Male and Female.

The international recognition of Barzakh highlights its exceptional storytelling, captivating performances, and beautiful cinematography.

In the series, Fawad Khan plays the role of a single parent grappling with guilt over past loss, while Sanam Saeed stars as the central female character.

Barzakh marks the reunion of Fawad and Sanam a decade after their widely popular show Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

The Series Mania festival, held annually in Lille, France, has been instrumental in recognizing and showcasing the best series from around the world since its inception in 2010.

With its nomination in several categories and its selection as the only South-Asian production, Barzakh is poised to make a splash on the global stage.

Thrilled at the selection, director Asim Abbasi told an American website, Variety, “The selection of Barzakh at the Series Mania is such a momentous yet humbling occasion for all of us, not only because it’s a show that’s so close to my heart but also because the selection is such a strong validation of our belief in this story which is now finding its way amongst the best in the world.”