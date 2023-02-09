Tyrian White case: IHC seeks arguments on admissibility of Imran disqualification petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought final arguments on admissibility of the petition seeking disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan for not disclosing his daughter in the nomination papers.

The case was presented before a larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, which adjourned the hearing until March 1.

At the request of Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, the hearing was postponed to allow time for further preparation.

The court discussed the admissibility of the disqualification case against the ex-PM and heard arguments from both sides.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked the petitioner’s lawyer Salman Butt if the respondents could be compelled to submit a reply.

He asked the counsel to submit the reply himself if his client wasn’t responding.

The chief justice also inquired about any additional documents the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wanted to present in court. ECP’s lawyer informed the court that they will submit notification of success of Imran Khan’s victory in seven constituencies.

The chief justice adjourned the hearing until March 1, when both parties will present their final arguments on the matter.