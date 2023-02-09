Shadab Khan to tie knot with Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter tonight

Pakistan Cricket Team’s another player will get hitched on Thursday, as Shadab Khan will tie the knot with head coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter Malika Saqlain.

The “Baraat” of Shadab Khan will be held in Islamabad tonight (Thursday) whereas his Mehndi was held on Wednesday night.

Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya Khan shared the pictures of Mehndi event, which was held at Shadab Khan’s home, which was mainly attended by his relatives.

She also shared the video in which she was seen doing traditional wedding activities.