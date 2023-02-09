Islamabad prodigy becomes youngest 3D animator of Pakistan

A young boy from Islamabad is making headlines as Pakistan’s youngest 3D animator. Abdul Ahad, at the young age of 12, has accomplished what many struggle with in their adult lives.

Despite not having any formal training or diploma, Abdul Ahad has become a self-taught 3D animator, all thanks to the power of the internet and YouTube.

Abdul Ahad started his journey at the age of 10, learning how to animate through YouTube tutorials.

From autumn trees and forest scenes to car animations, Abdul Ahad has honed his skills and is now capable of creating visually stunning animations.

“I was thinking that I can’t do it, but when I slowly made another project, I said it’s easy,” says Abdul Ahad.

The young animator is a firm believer in the power of the internet and YouTube.

He says, “There are solutions for all things on YouTube, like if I want to make a cake, I will have thousands of tutorials.”

Abdul Ahad wants to inspire other children to use their screen time for something positive, and he stresses the importance of managing their time. “Whoever has online skills is our future, whether they are young or old, they should start now so that their future is bright,” says Abdul Ahad.

In today’s world, it is almost impossible to disconnect children from mobile phones or computers. But Abdul Ahad’s story is a reminder of how screen time can be used positively to learn new skills and explore one’s creative abilities.

The prodigy’s advice to other children is to make the most of the resources available to them and to start learning now, so that their future is bright and full of possibilities.