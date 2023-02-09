When will Maya Ali get married?? actor reveals plans

One of the most adored Pakistani actor, Maya Ali, recently took to social media to answer questions from her fans ranging from her reel and real life.

From sharing her favorite sports team to discussing her past heartbreaks, Maya demonstrated her authenticity and down-to-earth personality.

In one of the questions by her fans, Ali was asked about her plans for marriage.

To this, she didn’t reveal anything special and dodged the question by saying that she will get married when Allah wills it.

Maya also opened up about having her heart broken multiple times upon asking if she ever had her heart broken by anyone.

As the PSL’s eighth season is just around the corner, a person asked her who she will be supporting in the upcoming tournament.

Showing her unwavering support for her favorite PSL team, she said, “Always for Quetta Gladiators”.

When asked about her Jo Bichar Gae co-actor, Wahaj Ali, and their bonding, she spoke highly of him, calling him a source of constant support.

She said, “I’m blessed to have him in my life. He has shown me the true meaning of friendship.”

A fan asked about her experience working with her latest drama serial Yunhi co-star, Bilal Ashraf, she said that she enjoyed working with him and learned a lot from him.