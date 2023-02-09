This Valentine’s Day, people in India will hug cows instead of partners

In a new appeal, the Animal Welfare Board of India is encouraging citizens to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The board highlights the significance of cows in Indian culture and the rural economy and believes hugging a cow can bring emotional well-being individually and collectively.

The appeal, which has gained traction on social media, states that cows are the backbone of Indian culture and the rural economy and that embracing Vedic traditions such as Cow Hug Day can counter the extinction of these traditions caused by Western culture.

Cow is considered sacred in Hindu religion and is often compared to a mother. In India, cow slaughter is considered a sin, and even killing someone for cow smuggling or beef consumption has resulted in Hindu extremists killing Muslims in the past.

While Valentine’s Day celebrations are common in India, conservative and hard line Hindu organizations often protest the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, imposed a complete ban on cow slaughter, transportation, and sale of beef during his tenure.

The Animal Welfare Board of India is hoping that February 14 will become a day to celebrate the cow, rather than just a day for romantic gestures.

By observing Cow Hug Day, the board believes that the importance of cows in Indian culture and the rural economy will be highlighted and brought to the forefront.