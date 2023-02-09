Disabled but determined: Meet Multan’s bodybuilder Umar Zahid

Despite losing a leg in a traffic accident five years ago, Umar Zahid refused to let his disability become a barrier to his goals.

This young man from Multan has become a source of inspiration for many with his unwavering determination and courage.

Umar, who is a bodybuilder, says, “A man should never give up because when he gives up on himself, he will lose everything. If he does not give up on himself, then he can pass everything. So strive, work hard, never fear, believe in God, have faith, then God willing, you will be successful like me.”

His passion and hard work have not gone unnoticed as he has already taken part in several bodybuilding competitions and has made a name for himself in the South Punjab region.

Umar’s trainer, Muhammad Bilal, is full of praise for his bravery, saying, “Allah gave him a lot of courage and he is a very brave child. He was a very good bodybuilder; he is and will always be a bodybuilder.. Inshallah.”

Umar’s story serves as a testament to the fact that with strong willpower and a positive attitude, no disability can stand in the way of success.

The government is being called upon to sponsor Umar so that he can represent Pakistan at an international level and bring fame to his country.