Zhalay Sarhadi blames The Legend of Maula Jatt for failure of Carma

Renowned Pakistani actor Zhalay Sarhadi explained that while Carma was initially released in cinemas nationwide, its short run was soon overshadowed by the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Zhallay Sarhadi was invited to the recent episode of SAMAA TV show, Super Over, where she talked about her latest movie Carma and why it didn’t do good business at box office.

The show host Ahmed Ali Butt asked her why they didn’t go for a cinema release and opted for an OTT release.

Replying to this, Zhalay said that the movie was initially released in the cinemas nationwide and had shows scheduled for about a month and a half.

She added that Fawad Khan Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt was then released and that “overthrew everything”.

Released on September 1, last year, Carma had a talented cast including Osama Tahir, Navin Waqar, Umer Alam, and Adnan Siddiqui, Paras Masroor, Wajdan Shah, Arjumand Rahim, Khaled Anum, Anum Gauhar, and Emaan Khan alongside Zhalay Sarhadi.

With a revenge thriller plot full of twists and turns, Carma was written by Fawad Hai, is an amalgamation of the words “Car” and “Karma”.

