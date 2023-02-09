Islamabad court again rejects Sheikh Rashid’s bail application

Islamabad district and sessions Court on Thursday rejected Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s bail application.

Rashid was arrested on the charges of blaming former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a murder plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The AML leader had filed a post-arrest bail application in an Islamabad court, alleging that he has been targeted for political vendetta.

In today’s hearing, Rashid’s lawyer said that the provisions mentioned in the case could only be incorporated on the request of government, not individual.

He added that these provisions may apply to statements against religion, language or nationality and Sheikh Rashid did not give any such statement.

Rashid’s lawyer urged the court to approve his bail plea.

The Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued the detailed verdict stating that Sheikh Rashid’s statement was not only broadcast within the country but also abroad and that he did not deny it.

The decision also pointed out that the suspect claimed to have all the information about the conspiracy, but did not provide details of it to the police.

The court cited the potential for incitement among both political workers as a reason for dismissing the bail application.

The verdict also noted that Sheikh Rashid is unaware of the effects of his statements and has a history of making frivolous statements.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) did not stop the police from registering a case against Rashid, the judge said.

In conclusion, the court rejected Sheikh Rashid’s bail application, stating that his repetition of the conspiracy allegations, combined with his history of making frivolous statements, pose a potential risk to public order.