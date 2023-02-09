Now you can put audio status on WhatsApp!

WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used instant messaging app, has just made some exciting new changes to its status feature, giving users even more ways to express themselves.

With over a billion active users, WhatsApp is constantly innovating to keep its users engaged and satisfied.

The latest status updates include the addition of audio messages, which now join images and videos as acceptable forms of status content.

Additionally, users can now respond to their friends’ statuses with a choice of eight emojis, offering a new way to interact with their statuses.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature called the “Private Audience Selector”, which lets users choose who can see their statuses.

When creating a status, users can select their favorite people and the next time they post a status, those people will be automatically selected. If desired, users can also change their favorite list before posting a new status.

Another change involves the “Status Profile Colors”. Android users will see their status profiles as green, while Apple users will see them as blue.

When someone posts a status, a circle will appear on their profile picture, allowing users to easily click on it and view the status.

Finally, WhatsApp has made it even easier for users to preview links posted in their statuses. When viewing a status, users will now be able to see a preview of the link, giving them information about the nature of the content.

All of these new features add up to a more dynamic and interactive status experience for WhatsApp users. With so many new ways to express themselves, the possibilities are endless.