How Karachi police ‘solved’ the brutal rape, murder of a 7-year-old Landhi resident

Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man suspected to be involved in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in the city’s Landhi area.

The arrest was made in a joint raid conducted by Sindh Police and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police in the hilly Mansehra’s Jalalabad area.

What happened

On November 16, 2022, seven-year-old Muneeba had ventured out of her house to play. But she never came back.

Two days later, her body was spotted by a resident of the Muslimabad locality in Landhi, from the roof of his house.

The brutal rape and murder of the girl sparked violent protests in Quaidabad.

Relatives and residents of the area blocked the National Highway in protest and demanded the arrest of the suspect involved.

The protesters ended their blockade of the National Highway after police assured them of arresting whoever was involved.

Medico-legal findings

Her body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem where a Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) performed the autopsy.

Sharing findings of the autopsy, Karachi’s Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told SAMAA TV that the WMLO found extensive injuries on all parts of the victim’s body, especially the head.

According to Syed, initial examination suggested that the girl was brutally raped and sodomized.

The police surgeon said that there were marks on her body suggesting that the girl was then strangled to death.

Visceral samples were preserved for toxicological screening.

Based on the report, the Quaidabad police have registered a case against an unidentified suspect for rape and murder.

How did the police catch the suspect?

The WMLO has prepared swabs for semen serology, DNA profiling and cross-matching.

The samples were sent to Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi.

First suspicions

An officer of Karachi police, who was part of the team investigating this particular case, told SAMAA TV that it was evident that an area resident may have been involved in the the heinous act.

“We had reasons to believe this because the area from where the girl was abducted and the area from where her body was recovered after two days of disappearance are very close,” he said

He added that the police drafted a list of potential suspects after reviewing all the evidence they had, including circumstantial, testimonies, witness statements and other evidence.

They collected the DNA samples for matching with the samples obtained from the victim.

The officer claimed that they collected over 100 DNA samples from their list of suspects and sent them to Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory.

During this exercise, they found two matches. A father and son duo.

Based on this, police arrested both suspects.

But over the course of questioning, both managed to present iron clad alibis that they were not not present in the area from where the girl had gone missing.

However, during this process, they both disclosed that their family member Sher Rehman alias Abdur Rehman alias Kaka Munna, was present when the girl was abducted.

They told police that Munna had left Karachi within a few days of the girl’s body being recovered.

East Investigation-II Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arab Mehar has confirmed that the suspect involved in rape and murder of seven-year-old girl in Quaidabad, has been arrested.

The SSP said that as they hunted for the suspect, they had announced a Rs200,000 bounty for anyone who provides information that leads to Munna’s arrest.

He added that Munna was arrested in a joint raid of Sindh Police and KP police in Mansehra.

However, the SSP refused to share more details by saying that they will share details in press briefing, scheduled to be held on Thursday.