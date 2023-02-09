Say hello to future: Saudi introduces AI-powered female robot, Sara

Riyadh welcomes the latest innovation in AI technology as QSS Company unveils its female robot, Sara.

At a tech conference in the capital of Saudi Arabia, the robot was introduced to the public and demonstrated her impressive abilities.

Equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced cameras, Sara can not only identify the person in front of her but also engage in conversations about various topics.

Her AI capabilities allow her to recognize the intelligence of the person she’s communicating with and even speak in different dialects of the Arabic language.

Sara was developed by a team of experts in Saudi Arabia and is a proud product of their expertise.

In her introduction, Sara mentions that she has been prepared by Saudi experts, showcasing the country’s dedication to advancing in the field of AI technology.

This robot is set to make a significant impact in the tech industry and could have a wide range of applications.

From customer service to entertainment, the possibilities are endless with this advanced AI technology.

The unveiling of Sara marks a new era in AI technology, and the world can expect to see more exciting developments in the near future.