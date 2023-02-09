ECP told govt does not have funds for ‘unplanned’ upcoming polls

The government has all but told the Election Commission of Pakistan that it has no money for holding the upcoming elections of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Assembly by-elections given the severe financial constraint it currently faces.

In a letter by the Finance Division Additional Finance Secretary for Expenses and Development Aamer Mahmood Hussain, the ECP had last year sought Rs52.417 billion for the conduct of regular elections – including local body polls, by polls and other electoral activity.

This was later rationalized to Rs47.417 billion.

However, given the financial constraints that the country was facing, only Rs15 billion were approved.

Of this, Rs5 billion was approved under the budget while another Rs10 billion were granted to ECP as supplementary grants. Per a decision on the matter in November 2022, it was decided to release the funds in three trances of Rs5 billion each after the consumption of each tranche.

Of this, the federal government has already released the fist tranche of Rs5 billion and the remaining are under process.

But before the second tranche could be processed, the ECP sought additional funds of Rs14.388 billion for the conduct of by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“As such ECP has demanded Rs61.805 billion in total for the conduct of elections,” Hussain stated.

He noted that while requesting for additional funds, the ECP did not share clear details of the required funds, expenditures and requirements of any foreign exchange.

“Finance Division has separately advised ECP to share details of items required to be procured for exemption from austerity measures.”

He added that the government is currently going through unprecedented economic crisis and facing fiscal deficit. “Under these challenging circumstances, government has to ensure funds for flood affected areas and the Census besides meeting expenses on running of the government and provision of sectoral subsidies,” the letter noted.

“In such a scenario, arrangement of funds for unplanned/un-budgeted expenditure would put additional financial burden on the economy.”

Noting that the country is currently under the Extended Fund Facility program of International Monetary Fund (IMF) with pressure to meet strict fiscal discipline and fiscal / primary deficit targets, it was unable to spare additional funds.

“In view of the aforesaid, fragile economic situation and in the larger interest of the country, ECP Is requested to kindly consider to defer their demand for funds till a suitable time when the economic conditions improve.”