GHQ ‘excuses’ from providing personnel for security in upcoming elections

The General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday excused from providing personnel from army, paramilitary Rangers and Constabulary (FC) for the upcoming elections, stating that the forces are occupied in national security due to recent wave of terrorism.

ECP had request the defence ministry for deploying army and rangers’ personnel for the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a reply by GHQ to ministry, it was stated that it was not possible to deploy personnel in the upcoming polls of Punjab and KP.

The letter stated that security forces were currently busy in maintaining law and order situation across the country including borders.

However, as the Rangers personnel were already present in Punjab’s Rajanpur due to flood situation; they could perform security duties during polls.

It also notes that army personnel will be on duties during the census due to which they will not be available for any other task.

The letter also highlights the fear of terrorist attacks during the electioneering.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi had also written a letter to ECP for immediately holding the elections in Punjab and KP.