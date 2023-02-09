After massive 10% hike, Suzuki’s cheapest car now costs more than Rs2m

Following a near 10% depreciation in the value of the rupee against the US dollar, one of the the country’s largest car assemblers on Wednesday increased prices of its cars by a corresponding percentage.

This meant that the cheapest variant of passenger cars now costs more than Rs2 million.

In a letter sent by the Pak Suzuki Motors Company Functional Head of Marketing and Sales Aamir Shaffi to all authorized dealers of the company on Wednesday, the new prices will be effective from February 9, 2023.

The letter noted that the company was increasing prices across its most popular category of passenger vehicle and cargo vehicles, from 8.3% to 9.5%.

Its cheapest passenger car, the Alto variants, saw massive hikes of over 9% across the variants. It bears reminding that Alto replaced Suzuki’s longstanding top seller and entry level car, the hatch back Mehran.

Its cheapest offerings, the Alto VX manual driven car saw its price rise by Rs175,000 from Rs1.859 million to rise over Rs2 million, firmly putting it out of the reach of the common man.

Its middle variant, the Alto VXR rose by Rs203,000 to see its prices jump from Rs2.156 million to Rs2.359 million.

The top of the ‘luxury’ variants of Alto VXR AGS and Alto AGS saw their prices rise by Rs218,000 and Rs228,000 respectively to rise to Rs2.528 million and Rs2.651 million.

The Wagon R variants saw nearly 9.45% of increase in prices. Its base variant, the Wagon R VXR saw its price jump by Rs248,000 to rise from Rs2.629 million to Rs2.877 million.

The Wagon R VXL saw its prices rise by Rs263,000 from Rs2.789 million to cross the Rs3 million mark.

Similarly, its top of the line variant, Wagon R AGS saw its price increase by Rs289,000 to rise to as high as Rs3.326 million.

The prices of Cultus also increased by as much as Rs337,000 that pushed the price of its top of the line variant to nearly Rs4 million (the highest variant saw the maximum increase and rose in price from Rs3.659 million to Rs3.906 million).

Even the middle option, Cultus VXL saw its price increase by Rs315,000 and saw its price rise from Rs3.39 million to shoot past the Rs3.5 million mark and end up with an ex-factory price of Rs3.654 million.

However, the largest and lowest increase in prices came for Suzuki’s premium hatchback offering, the Swift.

The Swift GL CVT saw its prices increase by a whopping Rs350,000, rising from Rs3.742 million previously to Rs4,092 million.

However, as a percentage, it saw the lowest increase in price, with the Swift GLX CVT seeing its prices increase by Rs347,000 or just 8.43% from Rs4.115 million to Rs4.462 million.

Elsewhere, Suzuki also increased the prices of its loader or cargo vehicles including the Ravi flatbed and Bolan vans.

Ravi saw an increase of Rs130,000 to rise from Rs1.539 million to Rs1.669 million.

Similarly, the Ravi variant without a deck saw its prices increase by Rs130,000 from Rs1.464 million to Rs1.594 million.

The Bolan van saw its price increase by Rs135,000, from Rs1.619 million to Rs1.754 million.

The Bolan cargo van saw the same increase in price, rising from Rs1.606 million to Rs1.741 million.

Full price changes are below: