Lahore DC orders crackdown on illegal mini fuel stations in city

Lahore’s district administration on Thursday mobilized to eliminate illegal mini fuel stations running within the city.

Lahore DC Rafia Haider ordered assistant commissioner and civil defence department to form special teams to monitor the ongoing fuel shortage in the city.

The teams will trace all the illegal fuel pumps in Lahore.

Rafia Haider ordered to close all the mini petrol pumps and seize the machinery.

She said that these fuel stations running without precautionary measures are a serious threat to the lives of citizens.

All possible measures will be taken to eliminate mini petrol pumps, said Lahore DC.

Meanwhile, fuel stations in many of the areas of Lahore including Ghari Shaho, Laxmi Chawk, Harbans Pura had been closed by their operators for the past couple of days citing dearth in supply which is causing difficulties for the citizens.

The supply of petroleum in Lahore is only 1.4 million liters against 3-million-liters demand.

DC Rafia Haider said that strict action will be taken against the owners of fuel pumps refusing to entertain motorists.