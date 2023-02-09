First look of Kamran Shahid-directed ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ launched

The trailer of ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’, starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan, has been launched in cinemas nationwide.

Written and directed by TV anchor Kamran Shahid, the movie is set to release on Eidul Fitr, featuring veteran actors Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, as well as Ayesha Umer, Shamoon Abbasi, Alyy Khan and the legendary Shahid in pivotal roles.

The first look trailer provides the viewers with a chance to snap back into an untold love story set in the background of the 1971 war. The intense love story is a flashback to one of the most captivating romantic stories under the banner of Shahid Films.

At a press conference, talking about screening of the movie trailer, the film’s writer/director Kamran Shahid said, “The production of ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ depicts the most enthralling love story of the past that went unheard and untold in the chaos of war. The movie dwells into the history of souls that were connected beyond borders. ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ will hopefully exceed viewer’s expectations by building a fresh and uncommon romantic narrative in war histories.”