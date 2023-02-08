CTD kills ‘TTP commander’ in Khanewal

One terrorist was killed following a fierce exchange of fire between Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a group of terrorists in Khanewal.

Three other terrorists, however, managed to escape.

According to the CTD police, the gunned down terrorist has been identified as Irfanullah, a commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Police said a suicide jacket, grenade and weapons have been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

According to a CTD spokesperson, Irfanullah was the mastermind of the Rawalpindi car bombing and planning to target sensitive installations and important personalities along with his accomplices.

He said a CTD Multan team raided Khanewal to arrest the terrorists.