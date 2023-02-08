Countdown to NA by-polls begins, as aspirants file nominations

Candidates from the PTI, PML-N and PPP and independent aspirants filed their nomination papers to contest by-elections on 31 seats scheduled to be held on March 16.

Wednesday was the last date for filing the nomination papers. The PTI has also submitted a request to the election commission to re-schedule the by-polls from March 16 to 19 for a better voter turn out.

Fight for Lahore’s two seats

In Lahore, 32 candidates submitted their nomination papers for two seats of the National Assembly from the city.

PTI’s Hammad Azhar submitted his nomination papers for NA-126, while nine candidates, including Hasan Irshad Dogar, Mehar Wajid, Aurangzeb Barki, also submitted their documents.

For NA-130, PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood and 30 other candidates, including Rubina Shaheen and Ahmad Jawad Rana, submitted their nomination papers.

Karachi’s 9 seats: Sattar, Kamal among aspirants

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar filed his nomination papers for NA-152, while the party’s Mustafa Kamal submitted his documents for NA-156.

PPP’s Shehla Raza submitted her nomination papers for NA-222. She claimed her party would win the contest.

PTI former minister Ali Zaidi submitted his nomination papers for NA-244. He further alleged that the recent local bodies elections in Karachi were rigged.

Karachi’s nine seats out of the 21 in the NA fell vacant after resignations of PTI lawmakers.

By-polls would be held on NA-241 (Korangi, Karachi-III), NA-242 (Karachi East-I), NA-243 (Karachi East-II), NA-244 (Karachi East-III), NA-247 (Karachi South-II), NA-250 (Karachi West-III), NA-252 (Karachi West-V), NA-254 (Karachi Central-II) and NA-256 (Karachi Central-IV).

Rawalpindi’s candidates

Six candidates submitted nomination papers for NA-59 (Rawalpindi).

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was among the aspirants, while PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja and PML-N’s Qamarul Islam Raja also submitted their nomination papers.

Hammas Abbasi, the son of PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi, has submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer for NA-62.

Former minister Sheikh Rashid’s papers were submitted by his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq from the same constituency.

On behalf of Mr Rashid, the returning officer was also requested to allow holding an election rally. According to the request, the AML leader will address the meeting at Liaquat Bagh on March 14 from jail.

Balochistan

For the NA-265 Quetta II seat of Balochistan, 32 candidates submitted their nomination papers.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP, Rahila Hameed Durrani of PML-N, Ali Muhammad Jatak of PPPP, Muhammad Jamal of BNP, Qasim Khan Suri of PTI, Mufti Wazir Ahmed Rizvi of TLP and Dr Yasmin Lehri of National Party are among the prominent leaders who have submitted their documents.

Final list of candidates

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the final list of candidates, who submitted their nominations, will be published on February 9, and their papers scrutinized by February 13.

Appeals against the rejection of nomination papers by returning officers could be submitted till 16 February with the appellant tribunals, while the appeals will be decided by February 20.

A revised list of candidates will be released on February 21 and nomination papers can be withdrawn till February 22.

Polling day

On February 23, the final list of candidates will be released and they will be allotted election symbols, while polling will be held on March 16.