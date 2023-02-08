Utilize minerals wisely to get rid of IMF dependence: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo suggested that if Pakistan takes the right decisions about the country’s mineral reserves, it will not have to look towards the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to journalists in Quetta on Wednesday, the chief minister said the Reko Diq project will bring prosperity to the province.

It is pertinent to note that Reko Diq mine is a planned mining operation, located near the Reko Diq town in Chagai district in Balochistan.

Mr Bizenjo said the Reko Diq project will generate Rs250 to 300 billion annually, and claimed an agreement worth $8 billion may have never been inked in the history of Pakistan.

“The credit for the provincial government’s success in the Reko Diq deal goes to Nawab Aslam Raisani,” he remarked.

Earlier, Bizenjo said that after the Reko Diq agreement with the Canadian Barrick Gold Corporation, many more projects are also in the pipeline.

He added that many companies were ready to invest in mineral and other sectors of the province.

He also said the Reko Diq project that was set to fetch Rs300 billion annually will help the province meet its financial needs and development goals.

Efforts to improve police resources

He further said Balochistan is a backward province, and gets a very little share from the NFC Award despite protecting the entire Pakistan.

“There will be no compromise on security. We are trying everything possible to improve the police,” he commented.

On Kashmir Day, there was an explosion in Quetta – the same day that an exhibition match of the PSL was being played.

He questioned that if Pakistan observed Kashmir Day, would the neighboring country sit quietly?