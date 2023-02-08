Police to exhume bodies of Keamari mystery death victims

Karachi police have started investigating the 18 mysterious deaths which took place in a village of Keamari district last month and are considering exhuming bodies of the victims apart from testing the items which were being worked upon in the illegal factories of the area.

A day after the police had lodged 10 cases for the deaths in Ali Muhammad Goth in Union Council 8 of Muach Goth area of Keamari District, a police investigation team led by SSP Investigations Syed Saleem Shah visited the village.

SSP Shah said that they will request the deputy commissioner of the district to de-seal the factories so that they can look in and see what was going on and also send samples for testing.

Further, he said that they would look to exhume bodies.

The investigation officer in the case has already filed for permission to exhume bodies from the court.

Sealed factories already operational

Meanwhile, residents said that the factories have either been de-sealed already or the owners of the factories have illegally broken the seals and are frequenting their establishment for days no.

Some residents, who had lost their loved ones to the mystery cause said that even though they have been buried, they still do not know what caused their sudden deaths.

Remand of suspects

A judicial magistrate, meanwhile, has sent two suspects in the case, Shahid Hussain and Saeed Khan, to jail on judicial remand.

It has directed the police to submit a challan at the next hearing.