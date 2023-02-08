Pakistani-origin NYPD officer dies of injuries from shooting

A Pakistani-origin police officer in the US, who was shot in the head while off duty on Saturday, died on Tuesday night. Police have arrested the armed person who shot 26-year-old Adeed Fayyaz, and started an investigation.

Suspected gunman Randy Jones, 38, was taken into custody on Monday evening in Rockland County. He has been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

The shooting happened at around 7pm on Saturday on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard in East New York.

Fayaz, 26, had gone to the location after arranging a meeting with a man to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace, but the seller pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, according to officials.

Investigators say they do not believe the suspect knew the victim was a New York Police Department member.

The officer was a five-year veteran of the force, who was married with two children. Sources said he was from Deer Park, Long Island.

‘Protector of our great city’

Keechant Sewell, police commissioner of the City of New York, in a tweet paid tribute to Adeed.

He wrote: “Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our great city. Officer Fayaz was shot Saturday night and he tragically succumbed to his injuries.”

He said the department deeply mourned his passing, and his family and loved ones were in their prayers.

Hundreds of first responders salute Adeed Fayaz

Hundreds of first responders gathered outside a Brooklyn hospital to salute Officer Adeed Fayaz during his dignified transfer into an ambulance on Tuesday night.

Silently, hundreds of NYPD officers stood attention as Fayaz’s body was taken out of Brookdale Hospital, draped in the police flag.

The 38-year-old suspect is charged with murder and attempted robbery. Investigators believe he lured Fayaz to his death over the weekend using Facebook Marketplace.

There are about 500 police officers of Pakistani origin serving NYPD.