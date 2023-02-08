Govt ‘non-serious’ about holding elections: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday insisted the incumbent government is not serious about holding general elections.

Imran made this statement in a meeting with various delegations of lawyers.

He urged the lawyers’ fraternity to play their role in holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI chief said he was fighting for the supremacy of the Constitution, and reiterated that if the general elections were postponed, his party would start its ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

He asked the lawyers to be the front-runners in his struggle.

The meeting was attended by lawyers’ representatives from Sahiwal division.

Insaf Lawyers Forum Arifwala President Murad Bhatti and Secretary General Ejaz Bhatti also attended the meeting.

Insaf Lawyers Forum Pakpattan President Ahmed Wattoo and Okara General Secretary Junaid Khichi as well as other lawyers’ representatives also participated in the meeting.

Earlier in the evening, the PTI decided that only party workers will court arrests in the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, while election candidates will focus on their campaigns.