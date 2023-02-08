Suzuki to shut auto plant next week

Despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) directing the government to immediately open imports at the dire cost of losing the little foreign exchange reserves it has left, manufacturers – particularly auto manufacturers – are still struggling to get their import-dependent supply-chains back on track, and some have decided to continue a shutdown of their plants.

The latest to announce a plant closure is Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC).

In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) dated February 7, 2023, the company informed the exchange and its public share holders that it will keep its motor car assembly plant shut for a week from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17.

However, its motorbike plant will remain open and keep manufacturing bikes.

The company explained that “due to continued shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut-down automobile plant from February 13, 2023, to February 17, 2023.

Suzuki had kept its automobile and motorcycle plants for parts of January as well due to shortage of parts.

On Wednesday, PSMC saw its stock prices increase by 1.67% or around Rs2.15 from the opening value of Rs129.89 to Rs131.05 with some 648,613 shares traded. During trading, the shares of the company rose to a day high of Rs132.50 while it also sunk to a low of Rs127.99.