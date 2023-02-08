Not PTI leaders, but only workers may court arrests in ‘Jail Bharo’ drive

In what could be a significant decision, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is said to have decided that only party workers will court arrests in the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, while election candidates will focus on their campaigns.

The candidates contesting elections will not partake in the movement, and will concentrate on their poll campaigns.

Sources said the PTI candidates contesting elections were informed about the decision.

The PTI, however, maintained that if needed, the central and provincial leaders would also court arrests along with party workers.