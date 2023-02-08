Pakistan’s MMA team to depart for championship in Serbia on Thursday

Pakistan’s team comprising of five men’s fighters and three women’s fighters and an overall squad of 10 will depart for MMA World Championship in Serbia on Thursday.

The MMA World Championship will be held from 11 February to 18 February at the Stark Arena in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

Pakistani fighters had a lot of success in the 2021 championship in Abu Dhabi when Ismail Khan won Pakistan’s first medal at the mega event.

He had beaten Greece’s Giannis Balampanidis, whereas Zulgarnain Khan followed up later that day by claiming the nation’s first finish in an IMMAF tournament with a TKO finish of Greek opponent Ioannis Zafeiropoulos.

Ismail Khan also defeated IMMAF European Open bronze medallist Amirhamza Islamov.