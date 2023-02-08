PML-N’s Sardar Mehtab lashes out at party, denies quitting

PML-N Central Vice President Sardar Mehtab Abbasi lashed out at the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership.

Mr Abbasi called it a mistake to form the federal government along with the Pakistan Democratic Movement. He also denied reports of him quitting the party.

The PML-N leader said the PML-N was gradually vanishing from KP. A conspiracy was hatched against the party in the province. He called for sacking of the provincial leadership, otherwise the party will be destroyed.

Mr Abbasi claimed there were no aspirants for the party ticket in the province apart from four districts.

He asked if the PML-N has been merged into another party. He further called the present parliament insignificant.

He declared that he will not participate in the party’s meeting scheduled in Abbottabad. He said he wants his grievances to reach party supremo Nawaz Sharif.