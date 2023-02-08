Karachi Kings lost because they made many mistakes: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi commented on Imad Wasim’s statement about aggressive cricket and said there were many factors involved behind Karachi Kings’ losses in 2022.

2020 champions Karachi Kings finished in the last place with only one win and nine losses. The skipper Imad Wasim said they will be looking to play aggressive cricket this time.

Many cricket experts believed that Imad Wasim targetted their captain from last year Babar Azam, who was criticised for lack of aggression in 2022.

Shahid Afridi said that team’s performances indicate the mistakes because there are many things which cause the loss, like lack of planning or bad coaching.

He praised the talent of Peshawar Zalmi and appreciated Babar Azam’s for his form. He asked Babar Azam to show the world that he has the ability to play T20 Cricket.

Shahid Afridi said Darren Sammy would also help Babar Azam as he won the two World Cups for West Indies and played league cricket all over the world.

Boom Boom Afridi also talked about Iftikhar Ahmed that he improved a lot as he was Misbah-ul-Haq’s fan and was not very aggressive but he hit Wahab Riaz for six sixes in the exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi.

He joked that he himself had hit Wahab Riaz for four sixes but Iftikhar Ahmed broke his record.

Shahid Afridi advised Umar Akmal and Azam Khan for working on their fitness as it improves the fielding abilities.